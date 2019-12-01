Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Black + Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $2 under our mention from July, the best price we've seen by a buck, and a low today by $12. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
Features
  • 12-cup glass carafe
  • washable brew basket
  • auto shut-off
  • quick-touch progamming buttons
  • Model: CM1160B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register