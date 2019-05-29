Macy's offers the Black + Decker 550-watt 10-Speed Blender for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $14. Rebate expires June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 5-cup glass jar with PerfectPour spout
  • 1-oz. measuring cup lid insert
  • 4-tip stainless steel blade