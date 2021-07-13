Bitola 86" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Sofa for $1,169
New
Macy's · 22 mins ago
Bitola 86" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Sofa
$1,169 $1,299
$50 shipping

Apply coupon code "HOME" to save $1,120 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Classico Pewter Dark Grey or Classico Dark Brown.
  • $50 entrance drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, and $110 white glove delivery. May vary by ZIP.
Features
  • dual power head and footrests
  • attached cushions
  • measures 86" x 38" x 39"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register