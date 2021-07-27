Bitola 61" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Loveseat for $1,160
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Bitola 61" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Loveseat
$1,160 $2,269
$50 shipping

Save $1,109 by applying coupon code "HOME". Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Classico Dark Brown or Classico Pewter Dark Grey.
  • Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off delivery adds $50.00 (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery may very by ZIP.)
  • attached cushions
  • dual power head and footrests
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
