Walmart · 54 mins ago
Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop w/ 2 Mop Pads
$150 $220
free shipping

Walmart offers the Bissell Symphony All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop with Two Mop Pads in Gingersnap/Red Berends for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $30, although most retailers charge $200 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • vacuum or steam separately or use both at the same time
  • digital controls
  • quick-release mop pad tray
  • adjustable handle
  • includes microfiber pad, scrubbing pad, and steam boost kit
  • Model: 1132
  • Published 54 min ago
