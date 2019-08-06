- Create an Account or Login
Bissell via eBay offers its Bissell Spot Lifter PowerBrush Portable Carpet Cleaner for $59.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell PowerForce Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $34.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum in Blue for $19.48. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay takes an extra 20% off storewide via coupon code "JOYBISSELL". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $59.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's at least $19 less than you'd pay for a new one today, although most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in Grey on Blue Violet for $50.36 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price today by $97. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka EasyClean Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $36 under our January mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $56 under what Amazon charges for a refurb.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the air400 Air Purifier for $279.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner for $169.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $84 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (For further comparison, it's $24 under our December mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
