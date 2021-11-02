Bissel offers the SpinWave Robot Bundle including Hand Vac for $299.99 with free shipping. The bundles includes the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum, AeroSlim Hand Vacuum, and 32 oz. Multi-Surface Floor Cleaning Formula. Buy Now at Bissell
- two tank system
- dry vacuuming mode collects pet hair, dirt, and other debris on carpet, area rugs, and hard floors
- in wet mopping mode, the mop pads and Bissell cleaning solution work together to scrub floors clean
- up to 1500 Pa suction
- machine washable microfiber mop pads for multiple uses.
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $4 under our mention from last December, a savings of $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the lowest price we found for this recent release by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
It's $54 under list price, and $4 less than our mention from September. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iLife Official Store via Amazon.
- remote control
- hard or low pile carpet
- automatic self-charging
- up to 110-minutes of work
- Model: V5s Pro
Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
You'd pay $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- 0.4L dirt cup
- 22V removable battery
- 2-ft. extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
That is $13 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
Sign In or Register