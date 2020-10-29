That's $21 under what you'd pay at Bissell direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- use damp or dry
- jointed handle
- washable microfiber pad
- swivels and rotates 360°
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Similar items start from around $12 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 suction control settings
- over 33" reach with attachments
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on cleaners and cleaning supplies. (Take an extra discount on some items if you order via Subscribe & Save.) Shop Now at Amazon
Add two 25-packs to your cart via Subscribe & Save to put the price about $6 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in-stock on November 2.
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Bissell
- up to 100 minutes of operation per charge
- wet mopping mode
- machine washable mop pads
- dry vacuuming mode
- Model: 28599
It's $70 under what you would pay at the Bissell website. Buy Now at Amazon
- wire reinforced hose
- quiet motor
- includes sound dampening mat, microfiber towel, & 16-oz. bottle of no-rinse dog shampoo
- Model: 2290A
Save $4 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Titanium with ChaCha Lime Accents.
- 9.5" cleaning path width
- half gallon tank capacity
- 4-row rotating brush
- collapsible handle
- removable nozzle
- edging bristles
- 2 tank system
- 20-foot cord
- Model: 2085
