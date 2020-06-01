New
Bissell Smart Details Lightweight Swivel Mop
$10 $23
It's $23 less than buying it directly from Bissell. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • jointed handle
  • washable microfiber pad
  • swivels and rotates 360°
