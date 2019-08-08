- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $59.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's at least $19 less than you'd pay for a new one today, although most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell Symphony All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop with Two Mop Pads in Gingersnap/Red Berends for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $30, although most retailers charge $200 or more. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner for $169.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $84 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (For further comparison, it's $24 under our December mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover React Whole Home Stick Vacuum for $129.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $116.99. With free shipping, that's $183 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $127.99. WIth free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $28 less last December. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the air400 Air Purifier for $279.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
