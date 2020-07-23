New
Nordstrom Rack · 47 mins ago
Birkenstock at Nordstrom Rack
up to 65% off + extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $100

This was already a great sale yesterday, but Nordstrom Rack has knocked an extra 25% off the price of nearly 70 pairs of Birkenstocks. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • The discount is marked on the product pages.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
wolverine
Thanks for changing the picture, this one is on sale.
17 hr 43 min ago
wolverine
Deceiving sale/false advertising. Birkenstock pictured is not on sale ($99.95) and those few that are on sale are pretty ugly.
18 hr 32 min ago