Birkenstock Women's Slub Lace Socks for $12

That's the lowest total price we could find by $2, and most stores charge $20 or more. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in Barberry Sorbet.
- Cotton/Polyamide/Elastane construction
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Status members bag free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Metallic Trefoil Hoodie for $40 ($30 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at adidas
- Available at this price in Black/Red.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a savings of $31 off list, and pay less than a buck per pair. Buy Now at Tanga
- You'll get a random assortment of socks.
- This item is final sale and cannot be exhanged or returned.
You'd pay $3 for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on a selection of shoes in a range of styles in colors for the whole family. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- Pictured are the Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor in Golden Brown for
$75$59.97 (a low by $25$40).
They're 40% off and the best price we found by $15. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in Golden Brown.
That's $15 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find now by $40. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in Golden Brown, in sizes 5-5.5 and 6-6.5 only.
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in Golden Brown.
That's about $40 less than other reputable sellers with sufficient stock charge. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available at this price in Forrest Green.
It's $33 under our April mention and $88 under list. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in Hunter Green.
- As with many Birkenstocks, this footwear is fashioned for men or women, with sizes available for both on the same page.
That's $21 under our mention from last week, and a savings of 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in several colors (Black Velvet pictured).
That's $15 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $40 Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available at this price in Silver.
Sign In or Register