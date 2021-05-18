Birkenstock Women's Arizona Textile Sandals for $84
Birkenstock · 46 mins ago
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Textile Sandals
$84 $140
free shipping

That's $21 under our mention from last week, and a savings of 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Birkenstock

  • Available in several colors (Black Velvet pictured).
