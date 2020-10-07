That's a 50% savings off list and $22 under our mention from four weeks ago. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- Available in three colors (Desert Soil Gray pictured).
Published 10/7/2020
Verified 10/8/2020
That's the best price we could find for either style by $10. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available in several colors (Birkenstock Men's Honolulu EVA Sandals in Anthracite pictured).
- Add it to your cart and proceed to checkout to see this price.
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, or opt for store pickup where available.
Save $19 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Birkenstock
- In Tea Hydrophobic.
Save on over 160 items, with shoes from $15, T-shirts from $16, shorts from $19, coats from $37, and more. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Commit 2 Training Shoes in Black for $60.99 ($19 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save on shoes and boots for the whole family, including in season styles. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Columbia Men's Buxton Peak Hiking Boots in Brown (pictured) or Black for $43 ($43 off).
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $20 and a savings of $46 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black/Grey Mesh.
Get deep discounts on men's and women's shoes. Click here to access the women's sale. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- All sales are final. Items cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxfords for $29.99 ($120 off).
- Members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to $175 on a selection of up to 100 styles including men's, women's, and kids' sandals, sneakers, clogs, and more. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
