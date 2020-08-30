Birkenstock · 1 day ago
from $42
free shipping
Save up to $105 on a refreshed selection of over 100 styles including men's, women's, and kids' sandals, sneakers, clogs, and more. Shop Now at Birkenstock
Tips
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Details
Comments
-
Published 9/13/2020
Verified 9/17/2020
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Dick's Sporting Goods · 6 days ago
Adults' & Kids' Athletic Shoes
from $11
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 100 styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Tips
- Shipping adds $6, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Eastbay · 4 hrs ago
New Balance Men's Fuelcell Propel Running Shoes
$45 for 2 pairs $56
free shipping
Add two pairs and use coupon code "SVE20" to bag the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now at Eastbay
Tips
- Available in Energy Red/Peony/Black.
Cole Haan · 1 mo ago
Cole Haan Final Sale Shoes
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Cole Haan
Tips
- Women's styles here.
Shoebacca · 6 days ago
adidas Men's FF Tableiro Shoes
$20 $70
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Shoebacca
Tips
- Available in Black.
3 comments
literati
1. You have to "create an account".
2. There are for my size anyway only 4 options for regular with. All the others are narrow.
3. Almost everything made of real leather is about 100 and up.
2. There are for my size anyway only 4 options for regular with. All the others are narrow.
3. Almost everything made of real leather is about 100 and up.
Sign In or Register