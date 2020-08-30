Birkenstock · 1 day ago
Birkenstock Last Chance Sale
from $42
free shipping

Save up to $105 on a refreshed selection of over 100 styles including men's, women's, and kids' sandals, sneakers, clogs, and more. Shop Now at Birkenstock

Tips
  • This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9/13/2020
    Verified 9/17/2020
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Shoes Birkenstock
Men's Women's Boy's Girl's Athletic Sandals Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
3 comments
literati
width*
August 30, 2020
literati
1. You have to "create an account".
2. There are for my size anyway only 4 options for regular with. All the others are narrow.
3. Almost everything made of real leather is about 100 and up.
August 30, 2020
johnbech
Link doesn't link to Last Chance Sale.
August 28, 2020