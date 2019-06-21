New
Birkenstock Kids' and Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals
$37 $100
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Birkenstock Kids' and Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals in several colors (Magic Galaxy Black pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "DN37" cuts that to $37. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
  • available in regular and narrow sizes from 30 to 39 (kids' sizes 12 to 3 and women's sizes 4 to 8)
  • click here for a size conversion chart
  • Code "DN37"
  • Expires 6/21/2019
