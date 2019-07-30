New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Bird and Buck Hunter's Duffel Bag
$26 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $50
free shipping

Today only, Premier Appliance via Rakuten offers the Bird and Buck Hunter's Duffel Bag for $32.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $26.39. Plus, you'll bag $3.90 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • 44L capacity
  • 3 zippered compartments
  • padded shoulder strap
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register