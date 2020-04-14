Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter
$319 $499
free shipping

Save $13 on this healthy outdoorsy option. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 300W motor
  • dual braking mechanism
  • front shock absorption
  • 15.5mph max speed
  • 220-lb. weight limit
  • suitable for ages 18+
  • Model: ES1-300
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
