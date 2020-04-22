Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 47 mins ago
Bird 28-Mile Electric Scooter
$500 $750
free shipping

That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • up to 28-mile range
  • speeds up to 18.6 mph
  • 8" front tires and 7.5" rear tires
  • mechanical and electronic brakes
  • designed for ages 18 and older
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Best Buy
