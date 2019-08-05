New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Bioworld 5-Piece Minnie Mouse Backpack & Lunch Kit Set
$16 $40
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Bioworld 5-Piece Minnie Mouse Backpack & Lunch Kit Set for $19.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 16" x 12" x 5" backpack
  • 7-1/4" x 9-1/2" x 3" insulated lunch bag
  • water bottle
  • pencil case
  • ice pack
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WKND"
  • Expires 8/5/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks Macy's Bioworld
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register