Macy's offers the Bioworld 5-Piece Minnie Mouse Backpack & Lunch Kit Set for $19.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in several colors (A1-Green pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "CMIA8XGD" drops that to $16.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from April, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rong Yao Store via Amazon offers its Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack for $36.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "2MP8ONTX" to cut that to $19.97. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $17 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
