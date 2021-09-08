New
Green Man Gaming · 40 mins ago
$10 $60
That's $2 less than buying it on Steam right now. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- includes BioShock, BioShock 2 (as well as both of their remasters), and BioShock Infinite, along with all the single-player DLC
- The trailer:
Details
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Steam · 2 wks ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
Features
- rated M Mature 17+
Amazon · 5 days ago
PC Games w/ Prime
free w/ Prime
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
Features
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
Ubisoft Inc · 21 hrs ago
Far Cry 3 for PC (Ubisoft Connect)
free
Scroll down to see the giveaway – it's the best deal we could find by $6. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Aside from a free game being a fine deal at any time of year, Far Cry 3 was one of the core templates for open-world games of the last decade or so, and I'll always love it for introducing the outpost assault into the gaming vernacular. It was improved upon in Far Cry 4 and Primal, but they aren't free right now, so they can go kick rocks."
Features
- Alas, it is not Far Cry 2.
New
Steam · 2 hrs ago
Surviving Mars for PC / Mac (Steam)
free
If you missed it as a freebie back in March (or all the way back in 2019), here's another chance – other stores charge at least $4 right now. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- The trailer:
