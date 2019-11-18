Open Offer in New Tab
Costco · 44 mins ago
Bio Bidet USPA 6800U Luxury Class Bidet Seat
from $220 $400
free shipping

Best price we've seen and a low by $90. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Non-members pay an $11 surcharge.
Features
  • available in Elongated or Round
  • dual nozzle with adjustable pressure
  • dual-speed warm air dryer
  • adjustable heated seat
  • nightlight
  • dual-sided wireless LCD remote with 2 user presets
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
