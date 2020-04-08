Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Lowe's · 12 mins ago
Bio Bidet Round Smart Bidet Toilet Seat
$199 $299
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • self-cleaning 3-in-1 nozzle
  • adjustable water pressure
  • front and rear wash cycles
  • oscillating and massaging modes
  • auto wash
  • child's wash
  • Model: LW-1000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/8/2020
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Lowe's Bio Bidet
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register