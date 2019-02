manual and hands-free motion sense controls

smart auto-off

2-spray settings

high-arc design

BioBidet via NeweggFlash offers the BioBidet Flow Motion-Activated Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in several colors (Chrome pictured) forwith. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $30, although most merchants charge $200 or more. Deal ends February 28. It features: