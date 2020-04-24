Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 26 mins ago
Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated Bidet Smart Toilet Seat
$377 $629
$3 shipping

That's $322 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DN40" to get this price.
Features
  • 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle
  • hybrid heating technology
  • slow closing lid
  • self-cleaning hydroflush
  • night light
  • remote control
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN40"
  • Expires 4/24/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath StackSocial Bio Bidet
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register