Costco · 31 mins ago
Bio Bidet A8 Serenity Smart Bidet Toilet Seat
$250 for members $450
free shipping

That's a savings of $200 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco

  • It's available in elongated bowl shape.
Features
  • night light
  • adjustable warm water
  • heated seat
  • remote with presets
  • self cleaning stainless steel nozzle
  • Expires 4/27/2020
    Published 31 min ago
