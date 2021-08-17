Billie Razor Starter Kit: Subscription for $9

Sign up for the starter kit and subscribe to the monthly plan that fits your needs. You can change, delay, or cancel your shipments at any time. Buy Now
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I have been using this subscription service for over 3 years. Purchasing razor blades at my local big box stores was getting expensive, so I have found this saves money and it is delivered right to your door. I especially love the magic holder; it keeps my razor from falling off the shelf. And let's face it, these are way prettier than your ordinary razor."
- includes the handle, magic holder, and two blades
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "VK9D9KNZ" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FuhoShop via Amazon.
- comb, oil bottle, cleaning brush, and charger
- 0.8mm to 2.0mm adjustable taper lever
- self-sharpening stainless steel blades
- rechargeable 2,500mAh Li-ion battery
- up to 300 mins runtime per charge
- 8 guards from 3mm to 25mm
- 6,000rpm motor
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- pivoting head
- built-in LED light
- German stainless steel blades
- built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- includes 3 trimming combs, cleaning brush, & USB charging cable
- Model: 36486
Apply code "U8PSCPLH" to save $42 Buy Now at Amazon
- Sol by Zebulon Nicholas via Amazon.
- flexible hinge
- lubrication strips
Clip the on-page coupon to get these for $3 under what you'd pay picking them up locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes handle and two blade refills
- precision trimmer
- 2-bladed razors
- lubrication
- Model: 66506
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Sign In or Register