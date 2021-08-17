Billie Razor Starter Kit: Subscription for $9
Billie Razor Starter Kit
Subscription for $9
free shipping

Sign up for the starter kit and subscribe to the monthly plan that fits your needs. You can change, delay, or cancel your shipments at any time.

  • Posted by Ashley.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I have been using this subscription service for over 3 years. Purchasing razor blades at my local big box stores was getting expensive, so I have found this saves money and it is delivered right to your door. I especially love the magic holder; it keeps my razor from falling off the shelf. And let's face it, these are way prettier than your ordinary razor."
Features
  • includes the handle, magic holder, and two blades
