Billboard Pro & YouTube Premium 3-Month Memberships: free for select Samsung Galaxy Smartphone owners
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Billboard Pro & YouTube Premium 3-Month Memberships
free for select Samsung Galaxy Smartphone owners

You'd usually pay $36 for 3-months of YouTube premium, and $33 for a Billboard Pro 3-month subscription, so that's a savings of $69 altogether. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Scroll down to see the "Redeem Now" button.
  • This offer is available for any galaxy S21 5G Smartphone or another Galaxy Smartphone.
Features
  • Billboard Pro:
    • offers VIP access to the Songs of Summer virtual concert and more
    • enables you to attend Billboard conferences and get access to events like Power 100 Party
    • offers exposure to thousands of industry insiders and tools designed to help emerging artists grow
  • YouTube Premium:
    • allows you to watch videos and enjoy music without restrictions
    • ad-free, background play, and offline play
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
