That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Bike Spoke Light with 32 LEDs
$8 $23
$1 shipping

Save at least $4 and give your bike that psychedelic vibe it's always been missing. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • Orders of two or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • motion sensor activated
  • 32 colorful LEDs (blue, green, red, and orange)
  • 42 patterns
  • 3-point fixed
  • smart power button
  • light sensor
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
