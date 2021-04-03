New
$8.49 $23
$1 shipping
It's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- motion sensor activated
- 32 colorful LEDs (blue, green, red, and orange)
- 42 patterns
- 3-point fixed
- smart power button
- light sensor
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Uluiky Adults' 24" Tricycle
$280 $560
free shipping
Apply coupon code "P8V9BHGG" for a savings of $280. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
Features
- back basket
- 7-speed transmission
- height-adjustable handlebar
Amazon · 4 days ago
Uluiky 21-Speed 26" Mountain Bike
from $195
free shipping
Use coupon code "9MK9IYGF" for 50% off. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
Features
- high carbon steel frame
- magnesium wheels
- 700c tires
- front and rear disc brakes
- Shimanos EF500 3 x 7 shifter
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Uluiky 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike
from $145
free shipping
Apply coupon code "C5PJUEY5" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several styles (20in Black pictured).
- Riding Platform available for $119.50 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
Features
- steel folding frame
- alloy wheels
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Segway Kids' Ninebot 18" Bike
$212 $280
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue.
Features
- kickstand
- adjustable saddle seat
- fully-enclosed chain
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Sport Clip Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$6.49 $35
$1 shipping
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 20-hour battery
- built-in mic
