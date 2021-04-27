New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$7.49 $22
$1 shipping
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- motion sensor activated
- 32 colorful LEDs (blue, green, red, and orange)
- 42 patterns
- 3-point fixed
- smart power button
- light sensor
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
