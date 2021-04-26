New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 38 mins ago
$7.49 $23
$1 shipping
That's $16 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- motion sensor activated
- 32 colorful LEDs (blue, green, red, and orange)
- 42 patterns
- 3-point fixed
- smart power button
- light sensor
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
