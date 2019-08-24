Personalize your DealNews Experience
Big Lots takes 15% off sitewide during its Pre-Labor Day Sale. (Discount applies in-cart.) Shipping starts at $4.95, or get free shipping with orders of $99 or more. (In-store pickup is also available.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
