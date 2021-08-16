Big Lots Patio Clearance Event: 25% off

New
Big Lots · 42 mins ago
25% off
Shop and save on patio furniture, cushions, umbrellas, rugs, planters, lighting, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Big Lots
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Banggood · 6 days ago
Solar Power Lights 8-Pack
$20 $29
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- 1.3 feet tall (about 1 foot and 4 inches)
- Auto sensor turns it on when it's dark outside
Wayfair · 5 days ago
Wayfair End of Season Outdoor Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Score huge savings on a wide selection of outdoor items including up to 50% off seating, patio sets from $157, decor from $25, grills from $21, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ivy Bronx Bascom Hanging Chaise Lounge with Stand for $276.99 ($103 off).
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Ace Hardware Top Sales and Specials
discounts on tools, ladders, patio items, more
free delivery w/ $50
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Aluminum 6x8-Foot Walk-in Greenhouse
$200 for members
free shipping for Plus members
It's the lowest price we could find for a similar one by $202. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Shipping may vary slightly by zip code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Features
- rain gutter
- UV resistant
- adjustable roof vent
- hinged door w/ latch
- Model: JWG-112A
