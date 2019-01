For its Rewards members only, Big Lots takessitewide during its Friends & Family Sale . (Discount applies automatically at checkout. Not a member? It's free to sign up .) Shipping starts at, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends January 20.Note: This discount is also available in-store. The discount opens up to non-members on January 20; it applies automatically online, and in-store via this printable coupon