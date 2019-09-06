Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Winston Leather Gel Reclining Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Set in Cognac for $1,699 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $169.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $275. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $143, although most vendors charge over $650. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
