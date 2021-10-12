Code "SAVESPOOKY15" drops prices as noted below, for a savings of up to $8 off. Shop Now at eBay
- 50-foot for $25.49 (low by $11).
- 75-foot for $33.99 (low by $6).
- 100-foot for $42.49 (low by $16).
- If you pad your order over $25 with eligible items, the 25-foot version drops to $16.99; See the offer below to view the sale.
- expandable inner hose covered with heavy-duty outer webbing
- expands up to 3x its length
- solid brass fittings
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1,600 PSI at 1.1 GPM
- extension wand
- auto shutoff
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 35ft power cord
- Model: SPX205E
Shop and save on a variety of plants including Aloe Vera, Peace Lilies, Bromeliads, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Costa Farms 10" Pachira Money Tree Live Indoor Plant in Decor Planter for $56.77 ($17 off).
Shop and save on patio furniture, cushions, umbrellas, rugs, planters, lighting, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Big Lots
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
