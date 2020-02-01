Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Big Boss 1,300W 16-Quart Air Fryer
$27 $32
same-day pickup at JCPenney

It's a $39 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "COMM19" to cut the price to $27.19.
  • Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in Copper
  • features halogen, convection, and infrared heat
  • can be used to fry, bake, grill, or roast
  • Model: 8605
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COMM19"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances JCPenney Big Boss
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register