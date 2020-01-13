Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 49 mins ago
Biddeford Sherpa Heated Mattress Pad
from $59
pickup at JCPenney

That's at least $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Use code "BUYNOW4" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • Twin for $59.49.
  • Full for $72.24.
  • Queen for $93.49.
  • King for $110.49.
Features
  • automatic shutoff after 10 hours
  • 10 heat settings
  • memory control
Details
Comments
  • Code "BUYNOW4"
  • Expires 1/13/2020
