Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 54 mins ago
Biddeford Queen Quilted Heated Mattress Pad
$16 $21
free shipping w/ $49

That's a whopping $124 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use code "SUNSHINE" to get this price.
  • Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 2 controls
  • 10-hour auto off
  • stretch fit skirt fits mattresses up to 21" deep
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUNSHINE"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding JCPenney Biddeford
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register