Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 43 mins ago
Biddeford MicroPlush Heated Blanket
from $31
free same-day pickup at JCPenney

Save up to $136 on these heated blankets. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "GOSAVE77" to get the discounted prices.
  • Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • Twin for $31.49 ($69 off)
  • Full for $38.24 ($82 off)
  • Queen for $50.99 ($109 off)
  • King for $63.74 ($136 off)
  • features 10 temperature settings, extra long cord, and automatic shut-off after 10 hours
  • single control on twin and full sizes
  • dual controls on queen and king sizes
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GOSAVE77"
  • Expires 1/24/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bedding JCPenney Biddeford
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register