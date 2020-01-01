Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 28 mins ago
Biddeford MicroPlush Heated Blanket
from $11
free shipping w/ $49

That's at least $20 under our January mention and up to $178 off list. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "SUNSHINE" to get this discount.
  • Shipping adds 8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
  • Twin for $11.24 ($89 off)
  • Full for $13.49 ($107 off)
  • Queen for $17.99 ($142 off)
  • King for $22.49 ($178 off)
  • 10 temperature settings, extra long cord, and automatic shut-off after 10 hours
  • single control on twin and full sizes
  • dual controls on queen and king sizes
  • Code "SUNSHINE"
  • Expires 3/26/2020
  • Popularity: 3/5
