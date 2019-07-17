New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw
$9 $12
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Heated Electric Plush Throw in several colors for $11.97. Coupon code "SHOPIT" cuts that to $8.98. With free shipping, that's $111 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 50" x 62"
  • electric heater
  • machine-washable
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPIT"
  • Expires 7/17/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Macy's Biddeford
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register