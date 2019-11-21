Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Biddeford Comfort Knit 62" x 50" Heated Throw
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
  • Ruby Snowflake option is available for $24.99 ($5 off).
  • available in several colors (Red Buffalo Plaid pictured)
  • 3 heat settings
  • automatic shutoff after 10 hours
  • 13 foot cord length from throw to outlet
  • Published 1 hr ago
