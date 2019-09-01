Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in Assorted Colors for $11.99
$10.19. Complete the mail-in rebate linked below to cut that to $0. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $12 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Bic Round Stic Grip Xtra Comfort Pen 36-Pack for $5.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sheaffer Pop Star Wars Yoda Fountain Pen for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Rubbermaid Regeneration 6-Tier Plastic Letter Tray in Black for $11.39 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Sign In or Register