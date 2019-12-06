Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Beyerdynamic DT-770 Pro Over-Ear Headphones
$110 $179
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $179. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ProAudioStar via eBay.
  • 250-ohm impedance
  • 5Hz to 35kHz frequency response
  • single sided cable
  • velour ear pads
  • gold-plated 3.5mm stereo jack
Comments
