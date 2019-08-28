New
Better Homes and Gardens Square 4-Cube Storage Organizer
$49 $55
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Square 4-Cube Storage Organizer in several colors (Vintage Walnut pictured) for $49 with free shipping. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • measures 29.33" x 15.35" x 33.19"
  • 4 open-back cube spaces
  • metal base
  • top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
  • each cube supports up to 30 lbs.
