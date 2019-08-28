Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Square 4-Cube Storage Organizer in several colors (Vintage Walnut pictured) for $49 with free shipping. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Country Coffee Table in Black/Pine for $100 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Bedford Leaning Desk in Gray/Brown for $88.35 with free shipping. That is $11 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Mercer 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set in Vintage Oak for $147.43 with free shipping. That's $32 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 3-Piece Jeweled Embossed Bath Accessory Set in several colors (Titanium pictured) for $9.47. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
