Walmart · 22 mins ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sherpa Throw Blanket w/ Mainstays Sherpa Pillow
$12
pickup at Walmart

Get a $10 pillow for free when you buy the blanket. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors
  • throw measures 50" x 60"
  • pillow measures 22" x 22"
