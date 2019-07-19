Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Colton Bench in Black for $46.28 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Wayne 24" Padded Saddle Stool in Black for $25.48 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $30 and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less via in-store pickup in June. Buy Now
- solid wood construction with cushioned seat
- nail head trim
- faux leather upholstery
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Bench in White/Natural for $49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
- measures 48" x 14" x 18"
- Model: BH40-084-902-17
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- reclines up to 150°
- leg extender
- heating function
- built-in 8 point targeted massage system
- attached controller
- Model: PP035352DAA
JCPenney offers the Colorburst Folding Chair in several colors for $21. Coupon code "BED8" drops that to $17.85. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now
- Amazon charges about the same for Twisted Citron, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Home Depot charges $20.58 for Teal, with in-store pickup.
- 18-gauge steel frame
- double-hinged and triple-braced
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $32.09. Buy Now
- top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
- cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
- measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
- Model: BH48-084-899-01
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
