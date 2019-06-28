New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
$84 $215
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bryant Dining Table in Deep Coffee for $84 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $115. Buy Now
Features
- measures 58.5" x 35.5" x 30"
- seats 6
- Model: BH18-084-097-46
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Walmart · 6 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Avery Accent Table
$15 $56
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Avery Accent Table in Light Oak/White for $14.71. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel legs
- it measures 15.7” x 15.7” x 19.8”
Walmart · 3 wks ago
BH&G Collin Wood and Metal Dining Table
$149 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Collin Wood and Metal Dining Table for $149 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- wood tabletop with distressed white metal base
- measures 58.50" x 35" x 30.25"
- Model: BH16-084-299-04
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set
$125 $150
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Amazon · 1 day ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Furinno Jaya End Table One
$14 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Furinno Jaya End Table One for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19" x 20" x 16"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table
$144 $164
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- measures 43" x 19.5" x 19"
- Model: 420011
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Farmhouse TV Cabinet
$199 $269
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse TV Cabinet in Brown or Gray for $199. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $19.97 shipping fee. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most flat panel TVs up to 70"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
